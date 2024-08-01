Trump closes gap on Harris in latest poll, two are neck and neck

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. Potential democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris remains slightly ahead of Republican contender Donald Trump according to a recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos, but the gap between the two closed to just one percentage point in the past few days.

As many as 43% of those surveyed support Harris, while 42% prefer Trump. A total of 6% said they would not vote for either of them, and another 7% aren’t sure who they would vote for. In a similar poll conducted on July 22-23, Harris was two percentage points ahead of Trump, and a week earlier, the level of public support for both hopefuls stood at 44%.

The poll, which took place online on July 26-28, involved about 1,000 adult Americans.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Incumbent President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate on June 27, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president.