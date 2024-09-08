Russia’s elections going on correctly, apart from individual party representatives — CEC

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Analysis of reports on the course of the elections coming from Russia's regions shows that the election campaigns are going on quite correctly, but there are attempts by individual party representatives to interfere in the work of election commissions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

"We analyze very carefully everything that comes in. <...> Unfortunately, the main headache for us in this campaign is the actions of individual representatives of some parties. Unfortunately, sometimes these representatives are quite numerous and they really start to seriously interfere in the work of our commissions," Pamfilova said.

She added that the CEC also registered unsuccessful attempts by pro-Western opponents to destabilize the election through the information space.

The level of attacks on the remote electronic voting system is low, there have been no more than 5,000 attacks on the system in three days, Pamfilova said.

"The level of attacks on the remote electronic voting infrastructure is low. <...> The total number of attacks for the entire time of voting does not exceed 5,000," she said.

The CEC chairwoman also pointed out that throughout all days of voting, "small probing DDoS attacks" are recorded on the portal of state services, the structure of data processing centers and the site of the remote electronic voting system. "The attacks are reflected on the approaches, the impact on the infrastructure is not recorded," she emphasized.

In addition, according to Pamfilova, about 150,000 potentially dangerous influences on the Internet resources of the Russian Central Election Commission have been blocked since the beginning of voting.

According to the CEC chairwoman, there are few complaints about the electronic voting system during the ongoing election campaigns, despite the fact that the elections are being held in an extraordinary situation.

She said that the electronic voting is being held in "extraordinary, extreme conditions." "The number of complaints about specific violations has sharply decreased. That is, we have recorded a minimal number," she said at a briefing.

On the other hand, Pamfilova said, "the number of incidents has increased as never before, unfortunately with [some] representatives of our respected parties." "Now there is already information, which we have processed, about more than 60 such incidents in various regions of Russia. <...> We have the largest number of such incidents, I would say so, confirmed by reality, in the city of Sevastopol, in the Pskov and Samara Regions," she added.