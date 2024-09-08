Russian sanitary watchdog sees no grounds for beginning of new coronavirus pandemic

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing currently sees no grounds for beginning of a new coronavirus pandemic, though it is necessary to be ready for any developments due to the virus’ mutation, head of the service Anna Popova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We see no grounds for a new coronavirus pandemic now. However, our main task is to be ready for any developments as the virus mutates and it will continue mutating," she said.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF this year was ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’.

