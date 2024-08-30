MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 380 troops and 22 armored vehicles, including a tank, in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The enemy has lost more than 7,800 troops since fighting began in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.

Mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian army’s side in the Kursk Region fall back to the second and third lines, a security official told TASS.

TASS has gathered the main information about the situation in the region.

Operation to destroy Ukrainian forces

- Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North, backed by army aircraft and artillery forces, repelled five attacks by Ukrainian assault teams towards the settlements of Kremyanoye, Pushkarskoye and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye in the past day.

- Russian forces also thwarted Ukrainian attempts to carry out attacks towards the settlements of Malaya Loknya, Pushkarskoye and Russkaya Konopelka.

- Russian forces hit enemy troops and equipment near the settlements of Apanasovka, Borki, Bogdanovka, Vishnyovka, Gaponovka, Kositsa, Lyubimovka, Mikhailovka, Novaya Sorochina, Obukhovka, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Russkoye Porechnoye, Sverdlikovo, Snagost and 10th October in the Kursk Region.

- Russian aircraft carried out strikes on the Ukrainian armed forces’ reserves of manpower and equipment in 11 settlements in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian army’s losses

- Over the past day, the enemy lost over 380 troops and 22 armored vehicles, including a tank and 21 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun, two mortars, an electronic warfare system and eight motor vehicles.

- Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 7,800 troops, 75 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 64 armored personnel carriers, 507 armored combat vehicles, 235 motor vehicles, 53 artillery guns, 15 multiple launch rocket systems, including four HIMARS launchers and one MLRS launcher, fie missile launchers, 11 electronic warfare systems, a counter-battery radar, an air defense radar, five engineering vehicles, including two armored engineering vehicles and an UR-77 mine clearing vehicle.

Mercenary participation

- Mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian army’s side in the Kursk Region bring up the rear in combat, falling back to the second and third lines of the advancing forces. A security official told TASS that they were sending "cannon fodder" out to fight first.

Explosive disposal

- Bomb squads have defused several weapons, including HIMARS cluster rockets, fired by the Ukrainian armed forces at residential areas along the border in the Kursk Region, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS.

- The ministry’s experts working in the region have so far destroyed 300 explosive items and cleared 21 hectares of land of explosives

Early voting in Kursk Region

- The Kursk Region’s residents wishing to exercise their right to vote can find out the location of polling stations through a telephone hotline. Public information has been limited due to security reasons, regional election commission chairperson Tatyana Malakhova said.

- According to her, no irregularities have so far been recorded in the early voting in the regional gubernatorial election.