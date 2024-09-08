INTERVIEW: Ban on export of gasoline not to cause decline in its production — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The practice of introducing temporary restrictions on export of gasoline will not result in a decline in its production and the loss of the potential of Russia’s fuel output, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There are no such (risks of a decline in production - TASS) as export can be resumed if necessary as happened at the end of May," he said when asked whether there are risks that Russia will lose part of potential capacities on fuel production due to bans on its export.

The ban on export of gasoline from Russia has been extended from September 1 until the end of 2024. A similar ban was effective from March 1 to August 31. However, it was lifted from the end of May to July due to saturation of the domestic market with motor fuel and prevention of a decrease in refining volumes.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF this year was ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’.

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.