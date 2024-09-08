Voting in Russia proceeding without violations — human rights ombudsperson’s office

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The voting during the Single Voting Day in Russia is proceeding smoothly, without violations, Ilya Chechelnitsky, chief of staff of the office of Russia’s human rights ombudsperson, said.

"The voting is proceeding without violations thanks to the perfect organizations of the process, accessibility and transparency," he said.

The Single Voting Day is being held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns being underway. Direct elections for top executive offices are taking place in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra), and Crimea, they are to be elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections are taking place in 13 Russian regions. Three one-seat constituencies are holding by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).