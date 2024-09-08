Belarusian tennis player Sobolenko wins US Open

NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian citizen Arina Sobolenko has beaten American Jessica Pegula in the final match of the US Open Tennis Championship.

The match ended 7-5, 7-5 in favor of Sobolenko, who was seeded number two at the tournament. Pegula was the sixth seed.

Sobolenko, 26, is the second racket of the world. The athlete has 16 titles of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). The Belarusian tennis player has won her third Grand Slam tournament, having previously won twice at the Australian Open (2023, 2024). In 2023, Sobolenko reached the final of the US Open, where she lost to American Coco Gauff. Sobolenko has also won two Grand Slam doubles tournaments - the US Open (2019) and the Australian Open (2021).

Pegula, 30, is currently ranked sixth in the WTA rankings. After the tournament, she will move up to number three, her highest ranking, which she last held in September 2023. Pegula has won six WTA titles. The American reached her first Grand Slam singles final after never reaching the quarterfinals. In doubles, Pegula reached the final of the French Open in 2022.

The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season. The tournament is played on hard courts and will conclude on September 8. The total prize money for the tournament is 75 million dollars. The winner of the last US Open in the women's singles, Gauff, lost to her compatriot Emma Navarro in the fourth round.