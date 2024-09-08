Serbian Deputy PM Vulin to take part in BRICS meeting on security in St. Petersburg

BELGRADE, September 8. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin will take part in a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS+ countries in charge of security issues, his press service said.

"The Serbian deputy prime minister will speak at an event organized by the Russian Security Council. On the sidelines of the meeting, he will hold bilateral talks with representatives from the BRICS nations and other member countries," it said.

A meeting of BRICS and BRICS+ high representatives in charge of security issues will be held in St. Petersburg on September 10 through 12.