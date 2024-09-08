Nearly 270 cyberattack on Moscow’s e-voting system repelled

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Nearly 270 cyberattacks on Moscow’s electronic voting system have been repelled, Alexander Asafov, a deputy chairman of the public headquarters for monitoring the elections in Moscow, told journalists.

"As many as 266 attacks have been repelled," he said.

Meanwhile, the headquarters’ chief, Vadim Kovalev, said that no serious violations or incidents that might impact the outcome of the voting have been reported in Moscow.

The Single Voting Day is being held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns being underway. Direct elections for top executive offices are taking place in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra), and Crimea, they are to be elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections are taking place in 13 Russian regions. Three one-seat constituencies are holding by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).

Moscow is electing its city Duma, or legislature. Apart from that, residents of two city districts are electing their municipal lawmakers. Moscow residents can cast their votes either traditionally, by means of paper ballots, or electronically.