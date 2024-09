KHANTY-MANSIYSK, September 8. /TASS/. Deputies of the Khanty-Mansiysk Region’s Duma (local parliament) have elected the acting head of the region Ruslan Kukharuk as governor at a meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Ruslan Kukharuk was elected governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Region by a majority of votes. The decision is considered adopted," Boris Khokhryakov, the speaker of the local parmiament, said. Thirty-three out of 36 deputies voted for Kukharuk.