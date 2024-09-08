Ukraine loses over 11,220 troops since start of hostilities in Kursk area

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 11,220 servicemen, as well as 87 tanks and 74 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area the enemy has lost over 11,220 servicemen, 87 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 624 armored fighting vehicles, 361 vehicles, 84 artillery guns, eight anti-aircraft missile systems, 24 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and five MLRS, two transport and loading vehicles, 21 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight units of engineering equipment, including two demolition vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle," the ministry said, adding that the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues.

"Over the day, the Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 510 servicemen and 19 units of armored vehicles, including three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and 15 armored personnel carriers, as well as two artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station and 13 cars," the statement said.

Russian servicemen repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk Region over the day, the ministry said.

"The battlegroup North repelled five enemy attacks during the day near Malaya Loknya, Cherkasskaya Konopelka, Maryevka and Snagost. As a result, the Ukrainian military lost up to 40 servicemen, as well as a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored fighting vehicles," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry also informed that Russian aviation and artillery have hit accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 12 settlements of the Kursk Region.

"Russian forces defeated accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment of the 61st, 115th mechanized, 80th airborne assault, 92nd assault, 152nd jaeger brigades and 1004th security and support brigade near Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Vneszapnoye, Kazachya Loknya, Maryevka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Obukhovka, Lyubimovka, Knyazhiy Pervyi and Snagost [in the Kursk Region]," the statement said.

The ministry added that Russian forces struck areas where foreign mercenaries were concentrated in the Sumy Region.

"As a result of a missile strike, about 30 foreign mercenaries and six units of equipment were destroyed at a temporary deployment site near the settlement of Stetskovka (north of the city of Sumy)," the ministry said.