Summer Paralympic Games in Paris declared closed

PARIS, September 8. /TASS/. The Summer Paralympic Games in Paris have been declared closed.

The closing ceremony is being held at Paris’ Stade de France stadium.

Pavel Rozhkov, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on September 6 that the Organizing Committee of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games had invited Russian and Belarusian delegations to attend the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games. He said that more than 60 para athletes from Russia would attend the ceremony as spectators.

Russian and Belarusian athletes did not take part in the opening ceremony.

Overall, para athletes from Russia won 20 gold, 21 silver, and 23 bronze Paralympic medals.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games took place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Eighty-eight Russian Paralympians participated in the Games as neutrals. Their medals were excluded from the overall medal standings.

China’s team tops the medal standing for the sixth time in a row. Chinese para athletes won 94 gold, 76 silver, and 50 bronze medals. China is followed by the United Kingdom (49-44-31), and the United States (36-42-27). The next Paralympic Games in be held in Los Angeles from August 15 to 27, 2028.