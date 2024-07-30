At least 84 people die in southern India due to landslides

NEW DELHI, July 30. /TASS/. At least 84 people were killed in landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Earlier, it was reported that 75 people had died.

The authorities of the state declared Tuesday and Wednesday, July 31, days of mourning. Many local people are still missing. So far, 250 people have been rescued.

Three landslides occurred on Tuesday night in Wayanad district in the northeast of Kerala following incessant monsoon rains. The rise of the death toll is not ruled out. The search and rescue operation continues, the servicemen are involved in it, as well as the air force equipment. In the aftermath of the disaster, many houses were demolished, roads and a bridge were destroyed in Wayanad district.

Ratish Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia in India, told TASS that the information about the dead or affected foreign citizens, including Russians, has not been received.