OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to hold next meeting on February 1 — source

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The next meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee will be held on February 1, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets every two months. The last meeting in this format took place on November 30, 2025.

As a rule, during the meeting, alliance representatives discuss the current situation in the oil market and assess the level of compliance with the OPEC+ agreement. OPEC has previously noted that the Monitoring Committee does not have the authority to make decisions regarding oil production levels. The committee's role is limited to monitoring the implementation of the OPEC+ deal and analyzing market conditions.

While the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee can recommend decisions regarding oil production for the alliance, monitoring has not made any recommendations for the past two years. In addition, the committee may, if necessary, convene an extraordinary meeting of all OPEC+ ministers.

A meeting of the G8 leading OPEC+ countries is also scheduled for February 1.