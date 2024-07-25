IDF kills at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza since yesterday — Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 25. /TASS/. At least 30 people were killed over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli military operation there, the health ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, at least 30 Palestinians have been killed due to the Israeli army's actions in Gaza. Another 146 people have been wounded," the agency said in a statement. According to it, a total of 39,175 Arabs have been "killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli military operation until now, with another 90,403 wounded."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.