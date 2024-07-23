Biden pledges support to Harris in her campaign

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that he will support the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden made the statement as he called into his former campaign headquarters in Delaware. He said that while his coronavirus infection made him isolate, he is "not going anywhere."

"I know yesterday’s news was surprising, and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," Biden went on to say.

"I’ve got six months left in my presidency," he continued. "I’m determined to get as much done as I possibly can, both foreign policy and domestic policy."

Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.