OTTAWA, September 6. /TASS/. Canada will send to Ukraine more than 80,800 engines for CRV-7 unguided rockets, including those previously decommissioned by the Canadian military, and 1,300 warheads for them, Canada’s Defense Minister William Blair has said.

Ottawa will supply to Kiev 970 machine guns and 10,500 pistols, as well as parts for decommissioned Canadian armored personnel carriers M113 and Coyote LAV.

This batch is already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine via Poland.