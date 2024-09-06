Slovak PM warns of assassination threats against country's politicians

BRATISLAVA, September 6. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico who survived an assassination attempt in May has once again warned of the threat of attacks on politicians by representatives of the liberal opposition during his trip to Handlova.

"The Slovak [liberal] opposition and the [media close to it] are stirring up such atmosphere [in society] that may result in a repeated assassination attempt. This is my deepest concern," the prime minister said.

The head of the government added that he was making this trip only in order to promote the economic development of the region. Increased security measures have been taken in the city due to his arrival.

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo several surgeries. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

The crime is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Security was stepped up for government officials, politicians and editors of leading media outlets following the incident.