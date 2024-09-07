China takes no interest in US election, has no plans to interfere — embassy

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. China takes no interest in the US election and is not seeking to meddle, said by Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

He was commenting on Washington’s latest allegations that Beijing is making attempts to influence the US election.

"The accusation has no factual basis and is full of malicious speculation against China. China firmly opposes the rhetoric of ‘China's interference in the US election,’" the spokesman told TASS on Friday.

"On the issue of the US election, China's position is consistent and clear. China takes no interest in the US election, has no intention and will not interfere in it," the diplomate went on to say. "At the same time, we hope that the US side will not make accusations against China in the election."

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said earlier on Friday that China is not trying to influence the US presidential race, but focuses on lower-level elections.