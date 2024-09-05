Iran has long been asking for gas supplies from Russia, this is a feasible project — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Iran has been asking Russia to supply gas, this is a quite feasible project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Iran has been asking us for supplies for a long time. Well, this is also a very convenient place for us, the field is nearby. I believe that this is a quite feasible project, I mean that the markets are huge. And there is simply a huge need in in the countries neighboring Iran," Putin said.

According to him, Gazprom will restore gas supply volumes both through new markets and to the domestic market due to the growth of the Russian economy.

"There are different possibilities here. And we will develop different markets, we will work on swaps, we will liquefy, as I have already said, and so on. Of course, we will gradually restore sales volumes. There is no doubt about this. And we will develop our own economy. In many regions of the Far East, we do not have enough gas generation. We need to unite - Gazprom has such plans - the European part of the gas transportation system and the Far Eastern part in order to carry out the flows accordingly. All this is in our plans, all this will be implemented," Putin noted.

