Israel launches over 60 strikes on Nuseirat refugee camp in past week, more than 90 killed

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. The Israeli military has carried out over 60 attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp located in the central part of the Gaza Strip over the past week, killing more than 90 people there, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Over the past week alone, Israeli forces carried out 63 attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least 91 Palestinians and wounding 251 others, the TV channel reported, citing the Gaza Media Office.

According to Al Jazeera, 38,983 people, most of them women and children, have been killed and 89,727 injured in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in October of 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.