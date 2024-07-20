Death toll from Israeli night raid on Gaza rises to 25

DUBAI, July 20. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel's overnight strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 25, Qatari Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to it, refugee camps of Jabalia, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, as well as the city of Gaza were bombed. Children are among the victims.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.