Number of canceled US flights due to Microsoft outage surpasses 2,300

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. More than 2,300 flights in the United States were canceled after a failure in the Microsoft Azure cloud storage platform, CNN reported citing data from analytical company Cirium.

It was noted that 8.9% of all domestic flights in the United States are currently cancelled — a total of 2,382 flights.

Earlier on Friday, a massive outage of the Windows operating system hampered the functioning of companies in the banking, airlines, media, and several other industries around the world. Problems were reported by a number of banks and companies in the US, Australia, India, UK, and the European Union.