Gaza death toll from Israeli operations exceeds 37,800 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, June 29. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has exceeded 37,800, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of victims of the Israeli aggression has grown to 37,834 since October 2023. Another 86,858 people have been injured," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 40 Palestinains were killed and 224 suffered injuries across Gaza over the past day.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 people hostage. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.