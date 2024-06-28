European leaders approve heads of major EU institutions for next 5 years

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. The heads of European states and governments approved nominations for the European Union’s leading positions for the next five years, European diplomats told reporters on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen was re-appointed president of the European commission. Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa will head the European Council, while Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will become the new EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

Shortly after, outgoing European Council President Charles Michel officially confirmed the information.

The European Parliament is to vote on the candidates during its plenary session in July.

Kallas may begin her duties in October, while Costa - in December. Von der Leyen will unveil her new European Commission in September.