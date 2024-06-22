US moves to close Russian visa center, strips Russian diplomats of tax privileges — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The US administration has decided to shutter down both offices of the Russian Visa Application Center in the United States and deprive Russian diplomats of the possibility to pay taxes in the country, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Literally an hour ago, the Americans notified us of closing down the Visa Center," Antonov said. "Also, the United States stripped us of tax exemption cards," he told reporters following the Candle of Memory memorial event dedicated to the beginning of the Great Patriotic War that took place on the premises of the Russian embassy.

"But I would like to say immediately <…> we will continue to operate. We will not abandon our compatriots," the Russian diplomat assured reporters.

According to Antonov, the US side did not provide any explanations for its move. Meanwhile, the Americans "cannot but be aware that today is a major memorable date [for Russia]," he added as he referred to commemorative events dedicated to the beginning of the Great Patriotic War on June 22, 1941.