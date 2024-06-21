Armenia remains CSTO ally with all commitments in place, says organization’s chief

ALMATY, June 21. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) keeps all its commitments to Armenia and the South Caucasus republic remains an ally of the post-Soviet security bloc, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said on Friday.

"Armenia was and is our ally in the CSTO and all of our commitments to Armenia remain. As for the issue of membership in the organization, this is the country’s sovereign right and decision," he said on the sidelines of the organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

The CSTO chief said he hoped that Yerevan "will clarify the situation after all" about its membership in the CSTO and make an official decision on "whether to be in the organization or not."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that the republic’s next logical step in its relations with the CSTO would be to quit the bloc. In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he hoped that allied relations and partnership would continue to prevail in ties between Moscow and Yerevan.