Three Palestinians killed in Israeli army attack in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, June 17. /TASS/. At least three people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to it, several other Palestinians were seriously wounded as a result of the shelling of a residential house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The TV channel also quoted data on the intensive Israeli shelling of the eastern outskirts of the city of Deir el-Balah, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.