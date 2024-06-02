China never supplied weapons to parties in Ukrainian conflict — Defense Minister

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. China is not supplying weapons either to Russia or to Ukraine and strictly controls exports of dual-purpose goods, Defense Minister Dong Jun said at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue forum.

"We have never supplied weapons to either party in the conflict. We have established strict control over exports of dual-purpose and never did anything that could fire up the situation," the minister said.

China is always holding a reliable position on the Ukrainian issue and supports peace talks, he added.