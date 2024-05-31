DONETSK, May 31. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian soldier Maksim Likhachyov who came over to Russia’s side on a T-64 tank urged his fellow servicemen to turn weapons against the Kiev regime.

"Fellow servicemen, I call on you, turn your weapons and go against the authorities that are exterminating us and you. This is genocide," Likhachyov said in a talk with TASS.

Russia’s special services told TASS earlier that a former Ukrainian soldier had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk, bringing a T-64 main battle tank together with him. The soldier who surrendered was Maksim Likhachyov, a native of the town of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic.