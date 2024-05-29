Italy's deputy PM criticizes Macron, Scholz for their stance on Ukraine

ROME, May 29. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini has highly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over their recent statements on Ukraine and the possibility of allowing the country to use Western weapons against targets in Russia.

"Once again, Macron and Scholz are deciding on behalf of all European citizens, claiming that weapons sent to Ukraine for self-defense can be used to strike Russian territory. This is an escalation that real leaders should avoid. "The League (party - TASS) and the Italian government say no to war on a planetary scale," he said on his X page.

Salvini has repeatedly stated that Italy is opposed to the escalation of the conflict. Thus, he criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who was the first to suggest strikes against Russia, as well as the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who allowed such a decision.

Second Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also spoke out against allowing Ukraine to use Italian weapons.