Western weapons used by Ukraine to deliver strikes on Russia more than once — agency

PARIS, May 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has used Western weapons to deliver strike on Russian territory more than once, the AFP agency said, citing "numerous Western sources."

Thus, according to the agency, a strike was delivered west of Krasnodar. It did not specify however which facility was targeted.

The agency asked retired French Colonel Michel Goya to comment on the use of Western weapons against targets in Russian territory and he said that "history shows that military assistance of one country to another has never led to a conflict." "Moscow has been saying that Crimea is inviolable. Ukrainians struck it with American weapons and nothing happened," he said.

During a visit to Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron called for letting Kiev use Western weapons to hit military targets in Russia. However, in his words, these weapons must not be used against civilians facilities and those military facilities that are not involved in the special military operation.

Those Western countries which are supplying weapons to Ukraine have differing views about how these weapons should be used. Thus, according to Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder, the United States is against using US-made weapons outside Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly stressed that he objects to supplying Kiev with long-range Taurus cruise missiles because this would imply sending German troops to that country to control their use. This, in his words, is a red line he is reluctant to cross.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported, citing its sources, that after his recent visit to Kiev US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he planned to suggest that President Joe Biden lift the ban on using American weapons against targets in Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 26 that this kind of talk is a sign of the West’s desperation. Earlier, he said that Ukraine already uses US weapons to hit facilities in Russia, including infrastructure and dwelling quarters.