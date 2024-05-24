Putin, Lukashenko to discuss economic issues postponed for governments

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin plan to discuss economic issues at their meeting.

"As we agreed with you yesterday, we always have two parts: security and economic issues, we always postpone economic issues for consideration by the governments, but today is just an opportunity to hear what has already been done in connection with our instructions. There are also one or two issues that should be solved, we will also listen to the experts, they will report to us," Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Minsk.

The Belarusian leader added that the media would be informed about the results of the talks at the final press conference. "We will tell everything, and now, I think, we should listen to the heads of the groups present, they will report to us," Lukashenko added.

The talks between the leaders of Belarus and Russia are being held in Minsk on this day, first with a limited circle of delegates and then with the expanded circle of delegates. The parties will discuss the state and prospects of development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations: the integration agenda and implementation of the decisions of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, political dialogue, promotion of joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening of security, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

In addition, the international agenda, the situation in the region, joint response to emerging challenges and threats will traditionally be in the center of attention.