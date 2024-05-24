Concentrations of militants in Afghanistan threatening CIS borders — Kyrgyz security chief

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. The growing number of terrorist groups in northern Afghanistan poses a threat to the security of the southern borders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Kamchybek Tashiyev, head of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, told a CIS security meeting in Bishkek.

"Concentrations of terrorists in Afghanistan’s northern provinces have been growing to pose a threat to the integrity of the southern borders of CIS member countries," he said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of National Security Enforcement Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) now running in Bishkek.

According to Tashiyev, international terrorist organizations and "sponsors behind them" are seeking to use social and political tensions across the world "to solve their strategic tasks."

As regards the conflict between Palestine and Israel, it has affected "the ethnic and religious situation globally, mostly in regions with a predominantly Muslim population, including in CIS countries, as it risks exacerbating other interethnic and religious conflicts," he concluded.