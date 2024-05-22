Spain to recognize Palestinian state on May 28, PM says

MADRID, May 22. /TASS/. Spain will recognize Palestine as a state on May 28, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"The Spanish cabinet will approve the recognition of the Palestinian state next Tuesday, May 28," he announced, addressing the lower house of parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Norway and Ireland also announced their decisions to recognize the Palestinian state.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in late April that several European Union countries would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May. The State of Palestine is currently recognized as a sovereign state by 143 of the 193 United Nations members, including Russia. As for EU nations, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden have already recognized Palestine as a state.