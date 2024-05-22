Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility has suffered damage in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnepropetrovsk Region, regional administration head Sergey Lysak said.

"An infrastructure facility and a power line have been damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, explosions took place in the city of Kharkov in eastern Ukraine, the Zerkalo Nedeli media outlet reported without providing further details. Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the Kharkov Region.

In the meantime, the authorities of Ukraine’s Sumy Region reported damage to energy facilities, which left the city of Sumy and several neighboring areas without electricity. The Ukrenergo energy company said that work was underway to restore power supplies. Last night, the Sumy military administration reported damage to energy facilities in Konotop and Shostka.