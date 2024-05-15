Attack on Fico targets friendship with Russia — former Slovak prime minister

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was directed against the government’s policy of friendship with Russia, the chair of the Slovak-Russian Friendship Society, former prime minister Jan Carnogursky has told TASS.

"The assassination attempt can be blamed only on a political madman, brainwashed by Slovakia's opposition media. By and large, this attack was directed against the Fico-led government and its policy of friendly relations with Russia," Carnogursky said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered several wounds in an assassination attempt in Gandlov, according to the head of the government's Facebook page (banned in Russia). The politician was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Banska Bystrica. His life is in danger.

As the newspaper Plus Jeden De has said, Fico was wounded, presumably in a limb, the chest and abdomen. Witnesses heard 4-5 shots. According to the JOJ TV channel, a 71-year-old man opened fire. Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said the suspect had been detained.

Fico is known for his criticism of the West's strategy for the situation in Ukraine. His government, which came to power in October 2023, has halted military supplies to Kiev. The prime minister has also repeatedly spoken out for "standardizing relations" with Russia.