Officials in Kharkov Region move to evacuate 113 orphaned children

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Officials in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region have moved to evacuate over a hundred orphans from the northeastern region’s border areas, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

"Today, we have made a decision to forcibly evacuate orphaned children <…>. As many as 113 children from border communities in the Bogodukhov, Kupyansk and Izyum districts will be affected. Only nine children with foster parents from the Volchansk community have volunteered to leave," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On May 10, the head of the Kharkov Region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, reported fighting in several sectors of the line of engagement, including border areas. In turn, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced the deployment of reserve units to near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region.

Evacuation of people from border areas is ongoing. On Monday morning, Sinegubov reported the evacuation of 5,762 people in four local neighborhoods.