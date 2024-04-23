UNRWA chief plans to visit Russia soon

UNITED NATIONS, April 23. /TASS/. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has said that he plans to visit Russia and hold talks with BRICS member nations.

"I will meet very soon the BRICS countries," he told a briefing answering a TASS question. "I plan to go to Russia <…>. There is a meeting of the BRICS and I'm invited to talk to the BRICS countries."

He also said that he makes regular working trips to Europe and has just returned from Tokyo.

Russia took over year-long presidency of BRICS from January 1, 2024. The program of Russia’s presidency includes more than 200 events on various topics. A regular BRICS summit will be held in Kazan in October 2024.