North Korean agriculture committee’s delegation sets off on visit to Russia

SEOUL, April 20. /TASS/. A North Korean delegation led by Ri Chol Man, deputy prime minister and chairman of the country’s agriculture committee, has set off on a visit to Russia, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said.

According to the embassy, the delegation is expected to hold talks with the Russian agriculture minister and meet with officials from the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the Federal Agency for Fishery. The delegation will also visit two Russian agricultural universities.

Russia and North Korea stepped up ties in the second half of 2023. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia; his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at the Vostochny spaceport.

In January 2024, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Moscow, followed by Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho in late March. The North Korean education minister made a trip to Russia in early April.