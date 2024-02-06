Prince Harry arrives in Britain from US to meet with cancer-stricken father — The Times

LONDON, February 6. /TASS/. Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, has arrived in Britain from the United States to meet with his father, who has been diagnosed with cancer, The Times says on its website.

According to the daily, the flight that Prince Harry earlier took from Los Angeles, has already landed in the United Kingdom. It is also reported that the Duke of Sussex's American wife, Meghan Markle, and their children are not accompanying him. Last time Prince Harry, who moved with his wife to the United States four years ago, visited the kingdom last September.

The Times hopes that Charles III's illness will help mend relations between the king's sons, which have remained strained since the publication last year of Prince Harry's memoir entitled Spare, which contained a number of critical remarks about his relatives, including his brother, Prince William, of Wales.