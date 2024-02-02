IRGC officer killed in Israeli air strike on Damascus suburb — Iranian TV channel

DUBAI, February 2. /TASS/. A military aide of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an attack by the Israeli air force on the southern suburb of Damascus, Iran’s Student News Network (SNN) reported.

Earlier, Al Arabiya reported deaths of two militants from an armed Shiite formation.

In turn, Sky News - Arabia reported that three people were killed in the attack. According to it, the victims include Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

Earlier on Friday, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported of an Israeli air strike from the direction of the Golan Heights on a number of targets south of Damascus.