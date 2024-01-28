Stubb and Haavisto go to second round in Finnish presidential elections

HELSINKI, January 29. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto qualified for the second round of the presidential election, which will take place in Finland on February 11, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Justice of Finland after 100% of the votes were counted.

Stubb scored 27.2%, Haavisto - 25.8%, the report said.

The turnout was 71.5% and 3.25 mln voters out of 4.24 mln of those registered took part in the elections.

The Ministry of Justice will approve the final election results on January 30.