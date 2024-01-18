Beijing offers services as mediator between Pakistan, Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry says

BEIJING, January 18. /TASS/. The Chinese government is ready to assist in settling the recent differences between Pakistan and Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"We sincerely hope that both Pakistan and Iran exercise composure and restraint to avoid escalation," she said at a briefing, referring to the increased tensions on the Pakistan-Iran border. "We are willing to play a constructive role in defusing the situation if both sides demand it."

The diplomat clarified that Beijing is concerned about the developing situation and advocates for resolving it in accordance with the objectives and principles of the UN Charter as well as international law. "We trust Pakistan and Iran will continue to resolve [their] mutual disagreements via dialogue and counseling," Mao stressed.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Islamabad had carried out an anti-terrorist operation, in which Pakistani troops struck at terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan Province, which borders on Pakistan. According to regional authorities, the attack resulted in the deaths of three women and four children, who were all foreigners.

On January 16, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck two headquarters premises of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group inside Pakistani territory using drones and missiles. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian strike, calling it a violation of the country's sovereign airspace that could have serious consequences. As well, two children were killed in the attack, the ministry said.