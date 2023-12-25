Protests in Serbia to continue, West wants opposition in key offices — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The West wants to see the Serbian opposition in key offices, therefore protest rallies will continue, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

"I don’t want to get ahead of myself in forecasts, because the West, and that’s the important part, still intends to instill the opposition in Belgrade one way or another, so protests will continue. It is difficult to say for how long," the envoy told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in an emergency address to the nation, said that the attempt to storm Belgrade’s city hall by supporters of the pro-Western opposition had been prompted by external forces and was aimed at undermining the Balkan country’s sovereignty.

Earlier, the Serbian leader asserted that protests and provocative statements by the opposition would not produce any results because "power changes hands [in the country] only through elections."