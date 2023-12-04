{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

West effectively prepared Ukrainian counteroffensive plan — The Washington Post

According to the Washington Post, "Ukrainian, U.S. and British military officers held eight major tabletop war games to build a campaign plan"

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian counteroffensive plan was effectively prepared by the West during a number of staff exercises, but Washington and Kiev engaged in fierce arguments regarding the timeline of this operation, says the Washington Post article on the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, based on conversations with "senior officials from Ukraine, the United States and European nations."

According to the Washington Post, "Ukrainian, U.S. and British military officers held eight major tabletop war games to build a campaign plan."

"But Washington miscalculated" the extent to which the Ukrainian armed forces could be transformed into Western-style forces within a short timeframe. According to the article, US and Ukrainian officials "sharply disagreed at times over strategy, tactics and timing."

"The Pentagon wanted the assault to begin in mid-April to prevent Russia from continuing to strengthen its lines. The Ukrainians hesitated, insisting they weren’t ready without additional weapons and training," the Washington Post says.

The Pentagon reportedly believed that "a mechanized frontal attack on Russian lines was feasible with the troops and weapons that Ukraine had."

"The simulations concluded that Kyiv’s forces, in the best case, could reach the Sea of Azov and cut off Russian troops in the south in 60 to 90 days," the Washington Post says, noting that the US intelligence did not share the optimistic view of the US Armed Forces, estimating Kiev’s chance for success as 50-50.

Tags
UkraineUnited States
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon after shelling attack
Apart from that, according to the IDF, Israeli artillery shelled several targets in Lebanese territory
Read more
Venezuelan president first to vote in referendum on territorial dispute with Guyana
According to Nicolas Maduro, "the powerful voice of national unity must encourage the president of Guyana to return to the Geneva Agreement and to the mechanisms of peaceful diplomatic negotiations"
Read more
Attempts to hamper Paks-2 NPP project prompted by competition with Rosatom — ambassador
"Russia understands this very well and plans its actions taking this into account," Evgeny Stanislavov noted
Read more
Kiev ready to hold presidential election only if Zaluzhny drops out of race
According to the source, "Zelensky’s numerous opponents" seek to oust the incumbent president through the election
Read more
International forum We Are Together to be held in Moscow on December 4-8
The forum will be attended by 10,000 volunteers and activists from more than 40 countries
Read more
Death toll from conflict escalation in Gaza Strip exceeds 15,500 – health ministry
More than 41,000 have been wounded
Read more
How many Western-made tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian army?
Read more
Eight Ukrainian drones shot down by Russian air defense systems in past day
According to the Russian defense ministry, as many as 545 planes, 256 helicopters, 9,361 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defense systems
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Russian military destroys first Leopard 1A5 tank during special military operation
The soldier who shot down the tank was awarded a certificate for 700,000 rubles
Read more
Tehran, Washington come to understanding about unfreezing Iran's assets — diplomat
According to Nasser Kanaani, the money is available to the Islamic Republic and the Iranian authorities can use it to suit their needs, as he also called on Washington to honor its commitments to Tehran
Read more
Turkey to do everything for ICC to punish Israel for Gaza genocide — Erdogan
The country’s president pointed out that some 3,000 lawyers, including Turkish ones, have filed petitions with the ICC in connection with Israel's actions in Gaza
Read more
Vucic says Serbia remembers NATO attacks of 1999
According to Serbian President, Serbia "wants to remain militarily neutral"
Read more
US to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles in Asia next year — report
It would be the first time since the end Cold War for this type of weapons to be placed in the region, the report said
Read more
Israeli intel chief vows to eliminate Hamas leaders in Qatar, Turkey
In another excerpt, aired by Kan, the security official noted: "In every location, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere"
Read more
Ukraine’s daily losses in southern Donetsk area amount up to 85 servicemen
In this area, Ukraine’s army also lost an armored vehicle, two cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system
Read more
ICRC president to visit Gaza Strip
It is expected that the ICRC head will meet with the hostages held by militants from the Palestinian radical group Hamas
Read more
Death toll from crash of US Osprey convertible up to six
It was the worst Osprey crash in terms of casualties since this type of aircraft entered into full-scale service
Read more
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian military’s last supply route near Artyomovsk
Alexey Selivanov noted that Ukrainian soldiers were using the Volga radio frequency to declare they were ready to lay down arms
Read more
Russia’s Central Military Command receives 15 upgraded T-90M main battle tanks
he tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Sanctions against Russia would have led Georgia to economic collapse — parliament
"I’m not even talking about the risks of military confrontation and escalation," Shalva Papuashvili said
Read more
Russia’s rivals tried to ruin its nuclear industry, Rosatom saved it — Kremlin official
According to Sergey Kiriyenko, back in 2007 Putin set the task of not just staying at the global nuclear market, but to become the global leader in this domain
Read more
Germany suffers most from 'frozen' relations with Russia — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that Russia and Germany had been developing "pragmatic, business-like cooperation" for more than half a century
Read more
Hezbollah units open fire at Israeli military positions
According to a statement, posted on Hezbollah’s Telegram channel, its members used guided anti-tank missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems
Read more
Moscow sees heaviest-ever snowfall in 145 years of weather observation
The previous record for December 3 was set in 1980 when Moscow saw 9.4 millimeters of snowfall
Read more
Biden’s budget chief tells Congress US will run out of funds for Kiev by year-end
According to Head of the US Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, "there is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment"
Read more
Lavrov sheds light on West's plan to set up military bases in Black Sea, Sea of Azov
"If you look at the map, you will understand that this is unacceptable for Russia under any circumstances," the foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Two Israeli ships attacked by Houthi in Bab el-Mandeb Strait - spokesman
Ansar Allah movement spokesman said that the former ship was attacked with the use of an anti-ship missile, the latter one - by a drone
Read more
Bitcoin up to over $41,000 first since April 20, 2022
As of 05:38 a.m. GMT, its price extended gains to 4.68%
Read more
Ukraine shells DPR 59 times over 24 hours
As a result of attacks, nine civilians, including two teenagers, sustained wounds, and 11 residential buildings and four infrastructure facilities were damaged
Read more
Russia’s army to add some 170,000 people to its ranks – presidential decree
The order of the President of Russia will come into force from the date of its signing
Read more
China’s Xi calls for global solidarity amid unprecedented changes
Xi Jinping stressed that countries should join efforts to build a better world
Read more
Russia says its paratroopers destroyed two Ukrainian fighting vehicles in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battle took place near the settlement of Verbovoye
Read more
Another rally in support of demobilization of soldiers held in Ukraine
Hundreds of protestors, mostly relatives of draftees and servicemen deployed in the combat zone, gathered on the Independence Square in the Ukrainian capital
Read more
Press review: Gaza carnage sinks Israeli narrative and US, EU tell China to end Russia aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 4th
Read more
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Read more
Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition worth 142 mln euros in 2025
According to the statement, the order "encompasses tens of thousands of complete 155mm artillery shells"
Read more
Russian finance ministry hopes exchange of frozen assets to start working by year-end
"It’s no secret that Western investors, same as any investors, are interested in returning funds and they are ready to take steps to get their funds one way or the other," Ivan Chebeskov noted
Read more
Yemeni rebels attack British ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – TV
According to the sources, US and Israeli warships repelled the attack
Read more
Turkey warns Israel against persecuting Hamas officials on its territory
It is reported that various special services have already tried to carry out such activities in Turkey, which is inadmissible
Read more
Should Ukraine agree to relinquish territories, it will lose Kiev — Medvedev
"The Ukrainian authorities would have to move the capital to Lvov, if, of course, the Poles agree," the politician remarked
Read more
Prague running out of weapons stocks, has to scale down aid to Kiev — PM
Petr Fiala vowed, however, that the Czech Republic would continue its support for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP's external power supply line to be restored by December 5
This was announced by Renat Karchaa, Advisor to the Director General of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation. Rosenergoatom
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 107 areas over past day
Russian forces eliminated roughly 100 Ukrainian troops and four armored vehicles in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
BRICS nations support plans of Russia’s presidency – foreign ministry
We are talking about India, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, South Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Read more
Russian SWIFT counterpart already has 150 non-residents from 16 countries — regulator
In 2014, the Bank of Russia launched the Financial Messaging System in test mode
Read more
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
As of 02:18 a.m. Moscow time, 34 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport, 17 flights were delayed and three canceled in Domodedovo, 13 flights were delayed in Vnukovo and six flights were delayed in Zhukovsky
Read more
Ships attacked by Houthi in Red Sea are not Israel’s - IDF
Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari condemned the Houthi attacks and linked them with Iran’s influence in the region, stressing that such actions jeopardize free navigation in the region
Read more
Lukashenko set to discuss with Xi speed in implementation of plans for cooperation
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is very interested in China as a powerful country
Read more
New Maidan or military coup within realm of possibility, former Ukrainian lawmaker says
According to Oleg Tsaryov, the situation is now being publicly discussed in Ukraine’s political circles
Read more
Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region six times over day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Another group of Russians crosses from Gaza into Egypt — ministry
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said the evacuated people have been accommodated in the task force headquarters in Cairo
Read more
Putin to meet with Council for Development of Civil Society and Human Rights
The meeting will be held in a videoconference format
Read more
UK ships Martlet missiles to Ukraine to combat drones — The Times
The British authorities has not made an official announcement about the shipment of Martlet missiles, but they were first mentioned as being used in Ukraine back in 2022
Read more
Kremlin critical of provocations, including violation of China's sovereignty by US ship
"On the contrary, any steps that increase mutual trust, predictability and stability are desirable," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
Valdai Discussion Club to hold 16th Asian conference in Moscow
International experts will meet to discuss the role of countries in the region in the shaping multipolar world
Read more
New envoys to present credentials to Putin
They include envoys from Australia, Germany, Greece, the UK, Luxembourg and Sweden. The credentials will also be presented by diplomats from South Korea, Slovenia and Singapore
Read more
Israeli drones deliver strikes on launch sites in south Lebanon
According to the Naharnet news portal, the launch sites were near the villages that were abandoned by the majority of their residents back in October
Read more
Soros family makes deal with Kiev to use Ukrainian land as toxic waste dump — journalist
"This agreement authorizes the disposal of chemical waste from companies linked with financier George Soros in the black soil of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Russian forces wipe out depot of Ukrainian territorial defense in Kupyansk area
The adversary’s losses amounted to 95 troops, an armored fighting vehicle, two cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said
Read more
Putin thanks Russian volunteers for helping special op fighters, their families
The title went to Natalya Amineva and her family
Read more
Ukraine’s military hits Lugansk oil terminal in night attack
According to the report, approaches to the oil terminal have been sealed off
Read more
NATO chief says it should be ready for bad news from Ukraine
It is crucial to boost ammunition production, Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Ukraine’s daily losses in Krasny Liman area amount up to 250 soldiers
According to the Russian defense ministry, Russian forces hit manpower of the 63rd mechanized and 12th special operations brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Yamplovka and the Serebryansky forestry
Read more
Putin hopes Russian-British relations will improve
The Russian president recalled that the other day marked the 80th anniversary of the Tehran Conference, which laid the groundwork of the modern system of international relations
Read more
Volcano eruption in Indonesia kills 11 people
According to Reuters, three people were found alive while 12 more are considered missing
Read more
Bulgarian president vetoes agreement with Ukraine on supply of armored personnel carriers
"The life and health of Bulgarian citizens should be the top priority," Rumen Radev pointed out
Read more
Russian forces deliver strikes on Ukrainian personnel, hardware in Kupyansk area
During active actions, supported by army aviation and the artillery fire, a strike was delivered on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades near the villages of Sinkovka and Berestovoye, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told
Read more
ICC prosecutor pledged to conduct thorough investigation of crimes in Israel, Palestine
Karim Khan admitted that the conflict has a complicated nature but stressed that international humanitarian law "must still apply"
Read more
Russian diplomats in Germany facing 'unprecedented' challenges — Russian ambassador
According to Sergey Nechayev, real diplomacy is now being replaced by "megaphone diplomacy"
Read more
Passage of US Navy ship near Ayungin Shoal violates China’s sovereignty — command
Senior Colonel Tian Junli noted that the Chinese Navy took preventive measures, tracking the movements of the American ship
Read more
Russia regrets suspension of political, cultural ties with Sweden — Putin
The president also noted that it is up to each state to determine how to ensure its own security
Read more
Millions of Germans unable to learn news from alternative sources — Russian ambassador
The Russian mass media are exposed to sophisticated sanctions, such as blocking of bank accounts, discrediting, political pressure, and fines by media regulators
Read more
Cuban Foreign Ministry wants US to be held accountable for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
Cuba is an active supporter of Palestine and hosts pro-Palestinian demonstrations attended by the country’s top leadership
Read more
Moldovan politician summoned for questioning over statement on special op volunteer unit
Moldovan law prohibits the activity of mercenaries
Read more
Russia wins in Ukrainian conflict — The Economist
The newspaper speculates that the conflict may last for many years
Read more
Russian forces repel Ukraine’s attack in Zaporohye area — defense ministry
Russian forces eliminated up 20 soldiers
Read more
Press review: Putin to pair Q&A with presser and Russian court deems global LGBT extremist
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 1st
Read more
US-centric world coming to end — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that "there is an economy that is close on the US’ heels, this is China, there are emerging economies with their demands for energy resources"
Read more
German business wants restoration of economic ties with Russia — envoy
Sergey Nechayev also noted Russia "still has many friends in Germany"
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 300 troops in Donetsk area
Also enemy losses in this area totaled an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, a D-20 artillery gun, a D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit
Read more
China expanding pipe system, Russian gas demand to rise — Chinese expert
Song Kui also mentioned the recent dynamic development of the Sino-Russian trade and economic relations
Read more
Russia, Ukraine engaged in private military-to-military peace talks — Hersh
Hersh said, citing a US official, that Zaluzhny had US backing in holding the talks
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Tehran, Havana sign seven key documents on bilateral cooperation — Iranian government
It is specified that the memorandums and documents signed by Iran and Cuba address the fields of science, technology, healthcare, agriculture, energy, mining, communications and medicine
Read more
Hungary ahead of the curve in recognizing folly of sanctions — Russian envoy
By maintaining cooperation with Russia in those areas that are not subject to restrictions, "Budapest is acting for its own benefit and at least partially mitigating the damage caused by sanctions," Evgeny Stanislavov added
Read more
Lithuania-based NATO jets escort Russian planes 12 times in November
Since November 30, a contingent of four Belgian and as many French fighter jets was stationed at the Lithuanian airbase on a four-month rotation basis
Read more
Expending funds "in Ukrainian money pit" increasingly difficult for Europeans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Russia's economy adjusted to the conditions of the special military operation to ensure the required level for continuation
Read more
Houthis carry out attacks in Red Sea with Iran’s support — US Central Command
The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners, the US Central Command said
Read more
China ready to strengthen strategic partnership with Belarus, Xi says
According to the Chinese leader, both countries have been reaching new agreements at every stage
Read more
Turkey may leave NATO in five to six months, politician says
Ethem Sancak referred to recent polls showing that at least 80% of the Turkish population believe that "the United States is a country running the most hostile and destructive policy" toward the republic
Read more
IDF storms Palestinian towns in West Bank — TV
Troops are storming Jenin, Qalqilya, Hebron as well as the village of Jifna north of Ramallah and the Jalazone refugee camp
Read more
Chinese, Belarusian presidents meet in Beijing — Xinhua
The news agency has not provided any other details of the meeting held in Beijing
Read more
Russian army corps deputy commander killed in special military operation in Ukraine
Alexander Gusev conveyed his condolences to Zavadsky’s relatives, adding that the officer had been faithful to his duty and his profession as a defender of the Fatherland to the end
Read more
Ukraine’s military bolsters battlegroup near Gorlovka with foreign mercenaries, says DPR
The enemy is preparing an attempt to attack Russian troop positions in that area, Yan Gagin reported
Read more
Israel reoccupies Gaza Strip, Palestinian Prime Minister says
According to Mohammad Shtayyeh, the area of the enclave used to be about 555 square kilometers, but today it is little more than 364 square kilometers
Read more
China opposes external interference in Belarus' politics — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese president, Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Minsk, "to provide mutual support, promote pragmatic cooperation and further deepen China-Belarus relations"
Read more
Ukraine can only lose from Euro-integration plan as Kiev useless to EU — opposition leader
Viktor Medvedchuk drew special attention to the ongoing transport blockade against Kiev
Read more
Slovaks cannot be made to hate Russia — deputy parliamentary speaker
Lubos Blaha also said that the visit to Roudnice was his first foreign trip after being elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Council
Read more
Russian forces deliver 27 strikes with precision weapons, drones in past week - top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that all targets were hit
Read more