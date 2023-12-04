West effectively prepared Ukrainian counteroffensive plan — The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian counteroffensive plan was effectively prepared by the West during a number of staff exercises, but Washington and Kiev engaged in fierce arguments regarding the timeline of this operation, says the Washington Post article on the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, based on conversations with "senior officials from Ukraine, the United States and European nations."

According to the Washington Post, "Ukrainian, U.S. and British military officers held eight major tabletop war games to build a campaign plan."

"But Washington miscalculated" the extent to which the Ukrainian armed forces could be transformed into Western-style forces within a short timeframe. According to the article, US and Ukrainian officials "sharply disagreed at times over strategy, tactics and timing."

"The Pentagon wanted the assault to begin in mid-April to prevent Russia from continuing to strengthen its lines. The Ukrainians hesitated, insisting they weren’t ready without additional weapons and training," the Washington Post says.

The Pentagon reportedly believed that "a mechanized frontal attack on Russian lines was feasible with the troops and weapons that Ukraine had."

"The simulations concluded that Kyiv’s forces, in the best case, could reach the Sea of Azov and cut off Russian troops in the south in 60 to 90 days," the Washington Post says, noting that the US intelligence did not share the optimistic view of the US Armed Forces, estimating Kiev’s chance for success as 50-50.