Armenian PM, Georgian defense minister discuss regional security

YEREVAN, November 17. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze discussed regional stability issues at a meeting held in Yerevan, the Armenian cabinet of ministers’ press service reported.

"During the meeting, issues related to cooperation and exchange of experience in the fields of security and defense, as well as regional peace and stability questions were discussed," the statement says.

The Armenian government also noted that Pashinyan emphasized the importance of deepening and developing Armenian-Georgian relations.

Earlier, Burchuladze and Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan signed a plan of bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ agencies.