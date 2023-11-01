Over 80 wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza through Rafah checkpoint — border guards

DUBAI, November 1. /TASS/. Over 80 wounded Palestinian people will be taken to hospitals in Egypt from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah checkpoint, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday citing a senior official at the border crossing.

According to Al Jazeera, "about 81 wounded Palestinians, in addition to limited foreign nationals or dual citizenship holders, will be allowed to leave Gaza through the crossing."

The Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya TV channel reported earlier in the day that that the wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip would be taken to a specially prepared hospital in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, which is located approximately 15 kilometers from the Rafah border crossing. Depending on the severity of their wounds, the wounded Gazans may then be redirected to hospitals in Ismailia or Cairo.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

In response, Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has begun delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.