US hegemony under threat due to conflicts in Europe, Middle East — KCNA

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. Washington’s policy of imposing its hegemony worldwide is now under threat due to conflict in Europe and the Middle East, as well as to "total mess" in its domestic affairs, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a comment on Friday.

"The US adventurous policy for realizing its strategy for hegemony has faced bankruptcy due to disputes in Europe and the Middle East and the aftermath of them, and the internal affairs of the US has gotten into utter confusion due to sharp conflict among domestic political forces," the state-run news agency said.

"The present US administration's external influence and position are increasingly falling due to new contradiction and discord between big powers and allies," the document’s authors continued.

In their opinion, Washington "is scheming to pave the way for its resurrection in the Korean peninsula" and is planning to unleash a nuclear war. Pyongyang warns the United States against such measures, the agency added.

In late September, North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly has passed a law on constitutional amendments enshrining the status of the country’s nuclear forces and their accelerated development "to guarantee the country's right to existence.".