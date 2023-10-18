Georgian parliament fails to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili in Wednesday’s vote

TBILISI, October 18. /TASS/. The parliament of Georgia failed to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili as the proposal didn’t collect enough votes, according to a live broadcast of the voting.

The 86-1 vote meant the impeachment failed as it required the support of at least 100 lawmakers of the total of 150.

The parliamentary opposition did not participate in the vote to rule out the possibility for some of its members to collude with the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, which came up with the impeachment bid.

On September 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that the president violated the constitution by making working visits to European countries without the cabinet’s consent. The ruling paved the way for the impeachment vote in the parliament. The failure of the impeachment bid means Zourabichvili will remain in office as president.